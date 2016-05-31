BRIEF-Bionor Pharma: Updated clinical strategy, reduced capital needs

May 31 (Reuters) - Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Says maintains its focus on HIV immunotherapy and overall strategy to further advance VACC-4x in clinical development in combination with other medicines

* Deploys so called Shock and Kill approach for achieving a functional cure for HIV infection

* Says will continue investigating combination of Vacc-4x with latency reversing agent (romidepsin, supplied by Celgene Corporation; marketed as Istodax) to first educate immune system to recognize and kill infected cells

* It is expected that a third agent will be needed for purpose of further improving immune response

* Enrollment of first patient in BIOSKILL is planned for Q1 2017

* Is currently planning BIOSKILL, multicenter placebo-controlled proof of concept Phase II clinical trial

* Is currently planning exploratory Phase I/II trial to evaluate immune regulating agent administered in triple agent regimen with VACC-4x and romidepsin (BIONAB)

* Capital need is now estimated by board to about 230 million - 270 million Norwegian crowns

* Previously, estimated capital need until Q1 2019 to 375 million - 425 million crowns

* Long-Term funding initially will be covered by an equity offering to fund company through following 6-12 months

* Will seek to reduce costs for running company by relocating to other facilities in Norway, Denmark, and U.S.

* Will investigate possibilities of securing remainder of long-term capital need through equity, non-dilutive means, or a combination thereof Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)