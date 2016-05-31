FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurazeo and Credit Agricole Assurances agree on the sale of 10% of Elis
May 31, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eurazeo and Credit Agricole Assurances agree on the sale of 10% of Elis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Eurazeo :

* Eurazeo and Crédit Agricole Assurances have concluded an agreement under which Crédit Agricole Assurances will acquire (via its subsidiary Predica) 11.4 million Elis shares from Eurazeo, for a total amount of 192 million euro ($213.6 million)

* Sale generates proceeds for Eurazeo of around 160 million euro

* Eurazeo will respectively hold 0.8 pct and 1.1 pct of the company’s capital and voting rights directly, i.e. A combined holding of 16.9 pct of the capital and 23.1 pct of the voting rights

* In economic terms, Eurazeo will hold, directly and via LH27, 14.2 pct of the capital, compared with 22.6 pct prior to the transaction Source text: bit.ly/24hvNea Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
