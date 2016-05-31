BRIEF-AvangardCo Investments Public Q1 net loss narrows to $4.0 million

May 31 (Reuters) - Avangardco Investments Public Ltd

* Q1 consolidated revenue $39.8 million versus $72.4 million year ago

* Net debt as at March 31, 2016 of $317 million versus $305 million as at Dec. 31, 2015

* Q1 net loss amounted to $4.0 million versus loss of $52.2 million

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to $9.6 million, an increase of 50 pct year-on-year

* Q1 production of shell eggs totalled 627 million units, a decline of 40 pct year-on-year

* Q1 sales of shell eggs amounted to 475 million units, down 55 pct year-on-year Source text for Eikon:

