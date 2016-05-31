FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AvangardCo Investments Public Q1 net loss narrows to $4.0 million
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 31, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AvangardCo Investments Public Q1 net loss narrows to $4.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Avangardco Investments Public Ltd

* Q1 consolidated revenue $39.8 million versus $72.4 million year ago

* Net debt as at March 31, 2016 of $317 million versus $305 million as at Dec. 31, 2015

* Q1 net loss amounted to $4.0 million versus loss of $52.2 million

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to $9.6 million, an increase of 50 pct year-on-year

* Q1 production of shell eggs totalled 627 million units, a decline of 40 pct year-on-year

* Q1 sales of shell eggs amounted to 475 million units, down 55 pct year-on-year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.