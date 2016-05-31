FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orange Belgium and Telenet concluded the terms and conditions for the future termination of the full MVNO agreement
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 31, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orange Belgium and Telenet concluded the terms and conditions for the future termination of the full MVNO agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding NV :

* Orange Belgium and Telenet concluded the terms and conditions for the future termination of the full MVNO agreement

* Telenet committed to a minimum payment of 150.0 million euro ($167.0 million) over 3-year period 2016-2018

* Telenet’s mobile customers can continue using premium mobile voice and data network of orange belgium until end of 2018

* Through termination agreement, all outstanding legal disputes between both companies have now been settle

* Expects to achieve annual run-rate synergies of 220.0 million euro by 2020, of which vast majority is MVNO-related Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.