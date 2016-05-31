BRIEF-Orange Belgium and Telenet concluded the terms and conditions for the future termination of the full MVNO agreement

May 31 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding NV :

* Orange Belgium and Telenet concluded the terms and conditions for the future termination of the full MVNO agreement

* Telenet committed to a minimum payment of 150.0 million euro ($167.0 million) over 3-year period 2016-2018

* Telenet’s mobile customers can continue using premium mobile voice and data network of orange belgium until end of 2018

* Through termination agreement, all outstanding legal disputes between both companies have now been settle

* Expects to achieve annual run-rate synergies of 220.0 million euro by 2020, of which vast majority is MVNO-related Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)