BRIEF-EQS Group Q1 revenue up 10 pct at 4.617 mln euros

May 31 (Reuters) - EQS Group AG :

* Q1 revenues totalled 4.617 million euros ($5.14 million), an increase of 10 pct over same period previous year

* Q1 group EBIT before scheduled amortisation on acquired customer bases and before costs of acquisition (non-IFRS) declined by 66 pct to 0.163 million euros

* Unchanged outlook for 2016 financial year

* Q1 adjusted group earnings were -0.071 million euros with adjusted earnings per share at -0.06 euros