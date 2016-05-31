FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EQS Group Q1 revenue up 10 pct at 4.617 mln euros
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EQS Group Q1 revenue up 10 pct at 4.617 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - EQS Group AG :

* Q1 revenues totalled 4.617 million euros ($5.14 million), an increase of 10 pct over same period previous year

* Q1 group EBIT before scheduled amortisation on acquired customer bases and before costs of acquisition (non-IFRS) declined by 66 pct to 0.163 million euros

* Unchanged outlook for 2016 financial year

* Q1 adjusted group earnings were -0.071 million euros with adjusted earnings per share at -0.06 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8984 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.