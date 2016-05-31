FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cairn Capital and CPPIB enter into agreement with Globalworth Real Estate
May 31, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cairn Capital and CPPIB enter into agreement with Globalworth Real Estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Cairn Capital:

* Co, Canada Pension Plan Investment board to purchase a eur180 million bond secured on properties owned by globalworth real estate

* Co, through european commercial mortgage fund CPPIB through unit CPPIB credit investments announced agreement with globalworth

* Cairn capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board enter into agreement with Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd.

* CPPIB credit will acquire eur150 million of bond, with funds managed by cairn capital purchasing remaining eur30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
