BRIEF-Cairn Capital and CPPIB enter into agreement with Globalworth Real Estate

May 31 (Reuters) - Cairn Capital:

* Cairn capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board enter into agreement with Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd.

* CPPIB credit will acquire eur150 million of bond, with funds managed by cairn capital purchasing remaining eur30 million