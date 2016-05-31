BRIEF-Eniro says postpones Q2 report

May 31 (Reuters) - Eniro AB

* Says postpones presentation of interim report for the second quarter 2016

* Says Q2 will be pushed back from July 15 until August 24

* Says Eniro has a new board of directors. A given part of a new board’s tasks is to analyze the company’s businesses and capital structure. As part of this work the board needs to carry out an in-depth analysis of the company’s businesses

* Says the board needs more time for this analysis and has therefore decided to push back the publication of the interim report for the second quarter