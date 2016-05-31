BRIEF-Tieto aims to achieve reported operating margin (EBIT) of 10 pct

May 31 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj :
* Expects its positive financial development to continue
* Aims to achieve a reported operating margin (EBIT) of 10 pct and IT services revenue growth faster than market
* Sees potential to annually grow by more than 5 pct in IT services, including new areas such as data-driven businesses
* Ambition is to maintain adjusted operating margin sustainably above 10 pct and to achieve profitability objective before 2020 Source text for Eikon:
