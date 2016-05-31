BRIEF-Topsil Semiconductor Materials Q1 EBITDA loss DKK 2.8 million

May 31 (Reuters) - Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Q1 revenue 3.7 million Danish crowns ($553,743) versus 3.9 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss 2.8 million crowns versus loss 2.7 million crowns year ago

* FY EBITDA is expected to amount to a loss of 10 million - 15 million crowns, impacted by restructuring costs in the region of 11 million crowns

* If the sale of the Silicon business, announced on May 20 falls through, sales efforts are expected to impact adversely on EBITDA

* Says divestment of Silicon business is expected to be finalised in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6818 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)