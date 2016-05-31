BRIEF-Philips receives 750 million euros from sale of shares in Philips Lighting

May 31 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Royal Philips has received 750 million euros ($836.10 million) in gross proceeds from the sale of 37.5 million existing ordinary shares in Philips Lighting

* Has granted the underwriters an overallotment option to purchase up to approximately 5.625 million additional shares in Philips Lighting (up to 15 pct of the offered shares) at the offer price of 20.00 euro

* Aims to sell all of its remaining shares over the next several years as Royal Philips will focus on its HealthTech businesses Source text: philips.to/1P0b9rO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)