BRIEF-Philips receives 750 million euros from sale of shares in Philips Lighting

May 31 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Royal Philips has received 750 million euros ($836.10 million) in gross proceeds from the sale of 37.5 million existing ordinary shares in Philips Lighting
* Has granted the underwriters an overallotment option to purchase up to approximately 5.625 million additional shares in Philips Lighting (up to 15 pct of the offered shares) at the offer price of 20.00 euro
* Aims to sell all of its remaining shares over the next several years as Royal Philips will focus on its HealthTech businesses Source text: philips.to/1P0b9rO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)