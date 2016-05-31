FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Philips receives 750 million euros from sale of shares in Philips Lighting
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 31, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Philips receives 750 million euros from sale of shares in Philips Lighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Royal Philips has received 750 million euros ($836.10 million) in gross proceeds from the sale of 37.5 million existing ordinary shares in Philips Lighting

* Has granted the underwriters an overallotment option to purchase up to approximately 5.625 million additional shares in Philips Lighting (up to 15 pct of the offered shares) at the offer price of 20.00 euro

* Aims to sell all of its remaining shares over the next several years as Royal Philips will focus on its HealthTech businesses Source text: philips.to/1P0b9rO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.