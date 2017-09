May 31 (Reuters) - MS Industrie AG :

* Adjusted total revenues in the first quarter 2016 around 62.4 million euros ($69.43 million) (prev. year: 62.2 million euros)

* Q1 result after tax 1.4 million euros (+7.9 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8988 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)