May 31, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marvipol management proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.11 zloty/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Its management proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.11 zloty per share or 4.6 million zlotys ($1.2 million) in total, provided that series R and S bond holders approve its decision before the company’s AGM is held

* If the bondholders don’t approve it, the management will recommend to transfer its entire unconsolidated FY profit in the amount of 6.2 mln zlotys to the supplementary capital account Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9305 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

