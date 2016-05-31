FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medtronic sees fy 2017 non-gaap EPS $4.60-$4.70
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medtronic sees fy 2017 non-gaap EPS $4.60-$4.70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.78

* Q4 revenue $7.6 billion, up 4 percent

* Qtrly restorative therapies group revenue $1.875 billion increased 1 percent, or 3 percent on a constant currency basis

* Medtronic plc says expects a negative impact from foreign currency in fiscal year 2017 of about $25 to $75 million based on current exchange rates

* Medtronic plc qtrly cvg worldwide revenue revenue of $2.736 billion increased 5 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In fy 2017, expects constant currency revenue growth to be in upper-half of mid-single digit range, which is in range of 5 to 6 percent

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $7.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.60 to $4.70

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.60 to $4.70

* Spine q4 revenue of $737 million declined 1 percent, or was flat on a constant currency basis

* Fy2017 revenue view $29.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.