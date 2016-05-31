FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NeuroSearch to transfer drug candidates ACR325 and ACR343 to Saniona
#Healthcare
May 31, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NeuroSearch to transfer drug candidates ACR325 and ACR343 to Saniona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - NeuroSearch A/S :

* Signs agreement to transfer the two drug candidates ACR325 and ACR343 to Saniona

* Gained ownership of two drug candidates in 2006 as part of acquisition of Swedish company Carlson Research

* Saniona assumes the costs of maintaining the patent rights to ACR325 and ACR343

* Says will not receive any cash or any other consideration in connection with signing of the agreement

* Under deal NeuroSearch is entitled to up to 20 percent of milestones and royalties that Saniona may obtain in connection with further development of two drugs as well as of any potential drugs based on them that may reach market

* Agreement does not affect previously released guidance for 2016 of operating loss in range of 4 million Danish crowns - 6 million Danish crowns ($899,955.00)($599,970.00) Source text: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6670 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

