BRIEF-SciQuest to be acquired by Accel-KKR for about $509 mln
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SciQuest to be acquired by Accel-KKR for about $509 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Sciquest Inc :

* Sciquest to be acquired by accel-kkr for $17.75 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $509 million

* Sciquest Inc - Entered Into A Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By Affiliates Of Accel-Kkr

* Sciquest - may solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties during a 25-day “go-shop” period, following date of execution of merger

* Sciquest inc says board of directors unanimously approved proposed transaction

* Sciquest inc - upon closing of deal, sciquest will become a privately held company with its headquarters remaining in morrisville, nc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
