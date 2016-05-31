FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 31, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Evli Bank to buy Evli Alexander Management for EUR 6.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Evli Pankki Oyj :

* Evli Bank plc to acquire the entire share capital of Evli Alexander Management Oy

* Transaction will make Evli Alexander Management a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evli

* After transaction, Evli Alexander Management will continue to serve its customers as before

* Transaction price, paid in cash, will be 6.6 million euros ($7.36 million)

* Deal will not have significant impact on Evli Bank plc’s income statement or earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
