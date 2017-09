May 31 (Reuters) - Flir Systems Inc

* Entered into an unsecured $500 million five-year revolving credit agreement - sec filing

* Terminated its existing $200 million five-year revolving credit facility and $150 million term loan facility

* Made initial borrowing of $105 million in revolving loans, repaid all outstanding amounts, including term loans of $105.0 million