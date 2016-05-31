FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant's former CEO may remain as consultant through 2017
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant's former CEO may remain as consultant through 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Under separation agreement with former CEO pearson, he will provide consulting services to company through december 31, 2017

* Pearson will receive $83,333 for each month during consulting period that services are performed through end of 2016

* Pearson will receive $15,000 for each month that services are performed for remainder of consulting period

* Former CEO Pearson entitled to receive pro-rated annual bonus in respect of 2016 fiscal year and severance payment equal to $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

