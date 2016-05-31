FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mr Price Group says FY diluted HEPS up 17.1 pct
#Apparel & Accessories
May 31, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mr Price Group says FY diluted HEPS up 17.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group Ltd

* Increases in diluted headline earnings per share of 17.1 pct to 1 012.9 cents for 53 weeks to April 2

* Final gross cash dividend of 419.0 cents per share has been declared for 53 weeks ended 2 April 2016, an increase of 13.7 pct

* Consumer environment is expected to remain challenging in next financial year

* FY total revenue grew by 8.4 pct to r19.6bn, with retail sales increasing by 8 pct(comparable stores 4.2 pct) to r18.7bn

* FY group gross profit margin of 41.4 pct was 0.2 pct lower than last year

* A weak exchange rate impacts all apparel retailers and higher product inflation in first half is expected to impact unit growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
