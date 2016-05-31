FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Time confirms breach of Myspace
May 31, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Time confirms breach of Myspace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Time Inc :

* Breach does not affect any other Time Inc systems, subscribers or media properties

* Myspace has also invalidated passwords of all known affected users and is monitoring for suspicious activity that might occur on myspace accounts

* Shortly before memorial day weekend, became aware that stolen myspace user login data was being made available in an online hacker forum

* Compromised data is limited to a portion of myspace usernames, passwords and email addresses, from old Myspace platform prior to June 11, 2013

* Time Inc says breach does not appear to include financial data of any kind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

