May 31 (Reuters) - Capstone Turbine Corp

* Receives order to upgrade Maffei pasta factory in southeast Italy

* IBT Group, Capstone’s Italian distributor, secured order, which is expected to be commissioned in December 2016

* Received an order for a C600 signature series microturbine for Italian pasta maker Il Pastaio Di Maffei S.&C. SNC