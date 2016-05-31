BRIEF-Chefs warehouse commences refinancing process

May 31 (Reuters) - Chefs Warehouse Inc

* The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc Commences refinancing process

* Commenced a refinancing process with marketing of a new $280 million term loan facility and a $50 million delayed term loan facility

* Commenced a refinancing process with marketing of a new $280 million term loan facility and a $50 million delayed term loan facility

* Company also expects to enter into a $75 million asset-based credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)