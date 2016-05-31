FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NGL Energy identified certain contingent consideration liabilities in connection with recording of combinations that occurred in Q4
May 31, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NGL Energy identified certain contingent consideration liabilities in connection with recording of combinations that occurred in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - NGL Energy Partners

* Application of correct accounting results in increase to goodwill, current liabilities for first 3 quarters of FY 2016 - sec filing

* Due to error, financial statements on form 10-q for qtrs ended June 30, 2015, Sept 30, 2015 & Dec 31, 2015 should be restated

* In connection with recording of business combinations that occurred in q4 , co identified certain contingent consideration liabilities

* Application of correct accounting also results in increase to long-term liabilities, increase to earnings for first 3 quarters of FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
