BRIEF-Comcast enters into credit agreement for $7 bln credit facility
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Comcast enters into credit agreement for $7 bln credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp

* On May 26, 2016 Comcast Corporation entered into a credit agreement

* Credit agreement replaced Comcast’s prior $6.25 billion credit agreement entered into as of june 6, 2012

* Co may, upon agreement of one or more new or existing lenders, extend expiration date of facility to a date not later than may 26, 2023

* Co may, upon agreement of one or more new or existing lenders, increase commitments under facility up to a total of $10 billion - sec filing

* Credit agreement provides for a $7 billion unsecured revolving credit facility to Comcast for general corporate purposes to expire on May 26, 2021 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1TP7BQM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
