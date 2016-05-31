BRIEF-Comcast enters into credit agreement for $7 bln credit facility

May 31 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp

* On May 26, 2016 Comcast Corporation entered into a credit agreement

* Credit agreement replaced Comcast’s prior $6.25 billion credit agreement entered into as of june 6, 2012

* Co may, upon agreement of one or more new or existing lenders, extend expiration date of facility to a date not later than may 26, 2023

* Co may, upon agreement of one or more new or existing lenders, increase commitments under facility up to a total of $10 billion - sec filing

* Credit agreement provides for a $7 billion unsecured revolving credit facility to Comcast for general corporate purposes to expire on May 26, 2021