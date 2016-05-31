FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Changfeng Energy unit enters into statement of intent with EDF Group to jointly pursue energy projects in Sanya City
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Changfeng Energy unit enters into statement of intent with EDF Group to jointly pursue energy projects in Sanya City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Changfeng Energy

* Unit enters into statement of intent for cooperation with EDF Group to jointly pursue energy utilization,low carbon energy projects in Haitang Bay Area of Sanya City

* Changfeng Energy Inc says Changfeng and EDF Group respectively will own 50% each of joint venture

* Changfeng Energy Inc says co and EDF Group to jointly invest and operate in energy utilization projects in Sanya City Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
