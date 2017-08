BRIEF-Ahold Q1 net profit misses Reuters estimates

June 1 (Reuters) - Ahold :

* Q1 net sales 11.77 billion euros ($13.09 billion) versus 11.67 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 operating income 396 million euros versus 427 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 net profit 241 million euros versus 271 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 Netherlands net sales 3.93 billion euros versus 3.75 billion euros year ago

* Q1 Netherlands identical sales growth 2.9 percent versus 2.5 percent year ago

* Q1 USA identical sales growth excluding gasoline 0.8 percent versus 0.1 percent year ago

* Q1 USA net sales 7.31 billion euros versus 7.03 billion euros year ago

* Total number of stores at end Q1 2016 3,252 versus 3,215 year ago

* Announced merger with Delhaize on track to close in mid-2016 Source text: bit.ly/22wS48i Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8992 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)