BRIEF-LSR Group to build tram network in Saint Petersburg
May 31, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LSR Group to build tram network in Saint Petersburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - LSR Group :

* Says starts a new project for construction, upgrade and operation of tram lines in Krasnogvardeysky District of St. Petersburg

* The total amount of investments into the project, including construction of a new tram network and its operation over the period of 30 years, is 32.7 billion roubles ($495.65 million)

* In particular, 12.7 billion roubles is to be invested into construction and maintenance of the tram network.

* Construction of tram network is to be completed in Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.9737 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
