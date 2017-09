May 31 (Reuters) - Tuscany Energy Ltd

* Reported average production of 586 boed for q1 2016, compared with 876 boed in q1 2015

* Tuscany energy ltd qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Due to low heavy oil prices, company deferred drilling activities and focused on workovers and repairs of pumps on a number of wells