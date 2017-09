May 31 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp :

* Files for potential senior notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing

* Senior notes will be issued only in registered form in denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof Source text: (1.usa.gov/1sphvwm)