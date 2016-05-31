FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Crookes Brothers full-year headline earnings rise 37 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 31, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crookes Brothers full-year headline earnings rise 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Crookes Brothers Ltd :

* FY revenue at 542.7 million rand versus 526.1 million rand a year earlier

* Headline earnings for year, at 452.9 cents per share, increased by 37% on previous period (2015: 330.6 cents)

* FY profit before taxation r87.02 million versus r57.91 million a year ago

* Final gross cash dividend of 115.0 cents per ordinary share

* Anticipate that deciduous fruit volumes will continue to increase as new orchards come into production

* Effect of drought on banana crop tonnage and quality are unknown at this stage

* 2016/17 year is likely to be tough for group’s cane operations

* Project investment and capital expenditure of 221 million rand has been authorised by board for 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.