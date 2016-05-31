FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alon Blue Square updates on lawsuit filed against co
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 31, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alon Blue Square updates on lawsuit filed against co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd

* Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd - lawsuit and a motion for recognition of lawsuit as a class action was filed against co in district court in lod, israel

* Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd -Plaintiffs are requesting that court declare and deem proposed debt reorganization filed with court on may 25 as a arrangement that will oppress minority shareholders

* Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd - Among other things, plaintiffs are seeking injunctive relief to prevent the company from entering into the proposed arrangement Source text: 1.usa.gov/1r0zk3u Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

