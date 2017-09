May 31 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co :

* Adocia and Lilly announce positive topline results from a Phase 1 study evaluating ultra-rapid insulin biochaperone lispro U100 in healthy Japanese subjects

* Both BioChaperone Lispro and Humalog were similarly well tolerated; no new or unexpected safety findings were observed.