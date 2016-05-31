FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immobel says European Union will occupy the "Black Pearl"
May 31, 2016 / 4:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Immobel says European Union will occupy the "Black Pearl"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Immobel Sa

* A company of Immobel Group has granted a right of usufruct to the European Union on the “Black Pearl” building

* Usufruct will enter into force, for a fixed term of 15 years, after completion of the fit-out works requested by the European Union

* These works will be completed within a period of about 7 months

* The company who developed and marketed the project "Black Pearl" will be sold (subject to some conditions precedent) to Real I.S. for its special fund Bayerische Grundvermögen VII Europa (BGV VII) AIF Source text: bit.ly/1UffeK0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

