BRIEF-General Mills says recalling some brands of Flour Due to possible E. Coli contamination
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-General Mills says recalling some brands of Flour Due to possible E. Coli contamination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc

* Collaborating With Health Officials To Investigate An Ongoing, Multistate Outbreak Of E. Coli O121

* Collaborating To Investigate Outbreak Potentially Linked To Gold Medal Flour, Wondra Flour, And Signature Kitchens Flour

* Company Has Not Been Contacted Directly By Any Consumer Reporting Confirmed Illnesses Related To These Products.

* “Out Of An Abundance Of Caution, A Voluntary Recall Is Being Made”

* Recall Affects Following Retail Flour Products That Could Be Currently In Stores Or In Consumers’ Pantries

* To Date, E. Coli O121 Has Not Been Found In Any General Mills Flour Products Or In Flour Manufacturing Facility

* Authorities Researching 38 Occurrences Of Illnesses Across 20 States Related To E. Coli O121, Between Dec 21, 2015 , And May 3 , 2016

* Recall Includes 6 Stock Keeping Units Of Gold Medal Flour, 2 SKU’s Of Signature Kitchens Flour, 1 SKU Of Gold Medal Wondra Flour Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
