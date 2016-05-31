BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline announces new Duvernay infrastructure and agreements

May 31 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces New Duvernay infrastructure and agreements

* Pembina Pipeline says supporting infrastructure for a total expected capital cost of about $130 million

* Pembina Pipeline says entered into agreements with a multinational customer to construct associated infrastructure relating to Duvernay I

* Term, fee-for-service gas processing agreement at Duvernay I facility Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )