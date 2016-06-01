FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amazon CEO says "Alexa could be the "search engine" of the future"-Recode
June 1, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amazon CEO says "Alexa could be the "search engine" of the future"-Recode

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Amazon CEO JEFF BEZOS

* Says do not want to own the entire delivery pipeline; want to help supplement it heavily-Recode

* Says "one of our very important businesses is our retail business,we love that business "-Recode

* On privacy issues says "there's tension behind privacy and national security, believe it is an issue of our age"-Recode

* On privacy issues says "when you collect and store data, you need to be clear"-Recode

* Dedicated to making alexa & machine learning a big part of Amazon's business-Recode

* Company has more than 1,000 people working on Alexa and Echo-Recode

* "Alexa could be the "search engine" of the future. That's the bet Amazon is making"-Recode Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
