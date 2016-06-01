BRIEF-Amazon CEO says a billionaire should not be able to fund lawsuit to "kill Gawker"-Recode conf

May 31 (Reuters) - Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos:

* We are happy to sell competitive products on Amazon-Recode Conference

* Have done much more local market customization in India; China needed more local customization-Recode conference

* India and china are completely different -Recode Conference

* In next 20 years selection, price and transportation will still be key-Recode conference

* In India we do most of our transportation ourself -Recode conference

* on Donald Trump if you are running for president, you should expect to be scrutinized-Recode conference

* Donald Trump working to freeze the media is inappropriate-Recode conference

* Thinks most large companies give up on ideas too soon-Recode conference

* Thinks Amazon studio, Alexa and others could be a pillar for company-Recode conference

* Says he will be in the same job in the next five years-Recode conference

* Says getting to Mars is only one of his goals. For Elon, it's the only one-Recode conference

* Says "me and Elon Musk are very like minded"-Recode conference

* Says prime program allows Amazon to keep prices low on the original video series it is funding -Recode conference

* Says "we don't compete with Netflix" -Recode conference

* Amazon's work culture says "proud of the culture we have at Amazon"-Recode conference

* On Peter Thiel says "I don't think a billionaire should be able to fund a lawsuit to kill gawker"-Recode conference

* Says bought the Washington Post "because i think it's an important institution "-Recode conference