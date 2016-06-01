FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biomerieux acquires Hyglos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA :

* Biomérieux acquires Hyglos and expands its offering to the detection of endotoxins in pharmaceutical products

* Total consideration paid by Biomerieux to acquire 100 pct of Hyglos shares will amount to 24 million euros ($26.69 million)

* Total consideration paid by Biomerieux to acquire 100 pct of Hyglos phased over next 3 years

* Transaction was closed on May 31, 2016

* Hyglos will be consolidated in group`s financial statements from June 1st, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

