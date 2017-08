June 1 (Reuters) - Fintech Group AG :

* Said on Tuesday group-wide revenues amounted to 75.2 million euros ($83.65 million) in 2015

* EBITDA of 19.7 million euros ($21.91 million)

* Guidance 2016 confirmed

* As for 2017, is confident to keep increasing EBITDA again