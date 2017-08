June 1 (Reuters) - 3U Holding AG :

* 3U ENERGY AG, a 100 percent subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG, has received the approval for the wind farm project Schlenzer under the Federal Immission Control Act

* Start of operation can take place at end of 2016 or beginning of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)