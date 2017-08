June 1 (Reuters) - Indeks Bilgisayar Sistemleri :

* Appoints deputy CEO Attila Kayalioglu as general manager

* Current general manager Ali Kancal will continue to serve as executive board member responsible from company acquisitions, business development and expansion into international markets in accordance with the group's goals and objectives

