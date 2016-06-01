FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-CLX Communications announces terms for rights issue
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 1, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CLX Communications announces terms for rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - CLX Communications publ AB :

* Announces terms for rights issue

* Board of directors had resolved to launch a fully committed and guaranteed rights issue in order to finance part of acquisition of all shares in Mblox Inc.

* Shareholders in CLX have preferential rights to subscribe for one new share for every two existing shares

* Total proceeds of about 624 million Swedish crowns ($74.86 million) before issuance costs, provided that rights issue is fully subscribed

* Subscription price is 38.5 crowns per new share

* Rights issue is fully guaranteed Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3358 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.