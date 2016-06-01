BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch reconfirms 2016 outlook

June 1 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* Company reconfirms 2016 outlook, which forecasts group revenue of approximately 410 million euros ($455.84 million) and group EBIT excluding currency effects of 20 million euros

* AGM accepts dividend increase from 1.45 euro to 1.55 euro

* In the Supervisory Board meeting following AGM, Schmidhuber was elected as chairman of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG's Supervisory Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)