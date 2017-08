June 1 (Reuters) - Ebro Foods SA :

* Reaches deal to buy additional 15 percent of Italy's Riso Scotti SpA for about 13.5 million euros ($15.0 million)

* As a result of the transaction Ebro Foods will reach a 40 percent stake in Riso Scotti Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)