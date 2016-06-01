FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WestJet Encore converts purchase options for 9 Bombardier Q400 aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - WestJet:

* WestJet Encore converts purchase options for nine Bombardier Q400 aircraft

* Converted last nine of its original 25 options to firm orders for Bombardier Q400 aircraft

* Aircraft are scheduled for delivery between April 2017 and June 2018.

* Now expects Q2 2016 capital expenditures to be between $260 million and $270 million

* Now expects full-year 2016 capital expenditures of between $900 million to $920 million

* With conversion of options, Westjet Encore will have a fleet of 45 Q400 aircraft by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

