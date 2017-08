June 1 (Reuters) - Mediatel SA :

* Says its unit, Hawe Telekom, decided to reflect in its FY 2015 financial statements an impairment and reserves of the total value of 64.7 million zlotys ($16.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9330 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)