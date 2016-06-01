BRIEF-KNF requests, WSE extends suspension of Drewex, B3System's shares

June 1 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):
* KNF has requested and Warsaw Stock Exchange(WSE) has suspended trading of shares of Drewex SA and B3System SA as the companies still haven't disclosed their Q1 2016 financial reports
* The trading suspension period for Drewex's shares is between June 1 and June 6
* The trading suspension period for B3System's shares is between June 1 and June 14
