June 1 (Reuters) - Fitch On Turkish Banks

* Turkish banks' external borrowing slows but risks remain

* Expect losses in banks' fc corporate loan books to increase, but gradually, because loans are largely long term

* Remain vulnerable to changes in market sentiment Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)