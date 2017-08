June 1 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* Received approval from U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) to market Juvéderm Volbella XC

* Juvéderm Volbella XC approved by FDA for use in lips and perioral rhytids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)