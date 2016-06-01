FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FDA issues draft guidance to food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed food

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Fda

* Fda issues draft guidance to food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed and commercially prepared food

* u.s. Fda says included in draft guidance is common system for defining and measuring progress on reducing sodium in the u.s. Food supply

* u.s. Fda says "has proposed a national, practical, gradual, and voluntary approach to sodium reduction"

* Draft short-term and long-term voluntary targets for industry intended to help gradually reduce sodium intake to 2,300 milligrams (mg) per day Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1ZcTvH7) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

